IRVINE, CA—Taco Bell has unveiled a much-anticipated new item to its $1 Cravings Menu: a Doritos Locos vaccine. Now, when you get a mysterious craving for “Mexican” food at 1 a.m., you can get a Chalupa, a Grilled Cheese Burrito, and a delicious Doritos Locos Vaccine for just a few bucks.

The FDA approved the vaccine last week, and now you’re able to get a Doritos-flavored shot immunizing you against the coronavirus for just a buck.

“Same great virus protection — extreme Doritos flavor!” says the voiceover guy on a new commercial for the Taco Bell Doritos Locos vaccine. “Don’t settle for the other guy’s ‘authentic Mexican’ vaccine when you can have a wild, extreme, crazy Doritos LOCOS vaccination, man! Wooooo!!!”

The vaccine comes in Cool Ranch, Fiery, and Nacho Cheese varieties. Taco Bell is also considering a Grilled Stuft Supreme vaccine, a double-decker vaccine, and a cinnamon twist vaccine, pending FDA approval.

You’ll have to keep coming back to Taco Bell, though, since the Doritos Locos vaccine takes hundreds of shots to work.

