Foreign countries, Big tech, fake news & the Dems worked together to RIG this election against @realDonaldTrump & the American people
Americans must have FAITH in the process. Today they don’t
I’m calling on every TX House member, @tedcruz & @JohnCornyn to join me in OBJECTING! pic.twitter.com/Oz2IegPJIo
— Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) December 22, 2020
MTG — Our numbers are growing…
Hello Texas!! 💪🇺🇸
Our numbers are growing and only a fraction are public right now.@Lancegooden will have some more fellow Texans joining him soon!#FightForTrump https://t.co/D2RY3WGuot
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 22, 2020
