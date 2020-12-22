https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/22/the-morning-briefing-will-gestapo-joe-make-a-hard-run-at-gun-owners-right-away-n1223332
About The Author
Related Posts
Vote Trump; Save America
October 29, 2020
Antifa Rioters Again Turn Portland Into a War Zone With Barricades, Fires, and Mortar Fireworks
August 10, 2020
Cuomo's DNC Speech Was a Disgrace: Claims His COVID-19 Response Worked 'and It Was Beautiful'
August 18, 2020
New Orleans Cop Shot in the Face in French Quarter Ambush
October 31, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy