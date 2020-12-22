https://noqreport.com/2020/12/22/the-nation-is-under-attack-all-other-big-issues-can-wait-until-after-we-stop-the-coup/

With the exception of an occasional Tweet about draconian COVID-19 lockdowns and spending lunacy on Capitol Hill, my focus has been almost entirely on the election. Voter fraud was rampant. We know that. The left knows that. Mainstream media and Big Tech know that. But for obvious reasons, it’s like fighting an impossible uphill battle to get the truth out to the masses. Nevertheless, we fight on. We fight until the battle is won or we’re completely defeated.

I’ve been taking an uncanny amount of heat from the so-called right lately, particularly through Twitter DMs and email. I always get vitriol from the left, but the right generally sides with whatever topic I’m covering at any given moment. And for about a month after the election, most on the right sided with my obsessive coverage of voter fraud. But things have changed. Many have given up. Some are saying I’m embarrassing myself by continuing a futile fight. Others on the so-called right are trying to rationalize with me, to make me rethink my position and refocus on dealing with a Biden administration. Yes, they’re literally gaslighting.

But it’s okay. I understand. There’s a strong delusion that has swept across this country that has blinded nearly everyone on the left, the vast majority in the middle, and an embarrassingly high number of people on the right. This delusion manifests in a few different ways. Some see no voter fraud. Others see voter fraud but not enough to sway the election. Many, particularly on the right, acknowledge widespread voter fraud but feel like the battle is already lost. I will continue to ignore all of them.

Is there other news worth covering? Absolutely, and we do still cover the COVID-19 lockdowns because they represent a challenge that will continue past the resolution of the election regardless of who wins. More importantly, they represent an existential threat to the United States of America, as I detailed yesterday (see, not everything I talk about is election related). It’s true that out of 14 stories we published yesterday, 13 were either election- or lockdown-related. The single standout was a brief reminder that Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is trying to rebuild the Ottoman Empire.

One comment on an article chastised us for not covering the border surge that’s happening. We have, after all, covered illegal immigration in great detail over the years and this is big news. It really is. But it can wait. The nation is under attack.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

A “friend” on Twitter pointed out that Breitbart and other conservative news outlets were more focused on the pressing matter of the stimulus bill while we only mentioned it once, according to her. In reality, we posted three articles critical of it, but who’s counting? Is it important? Yes. But it’s something that is done and these news outlets will forget about it minutes after President Trump signs it. I posted my obligatory plea for the President to veto it instead. Is that an important topic that normally would require more coverage? Yes. But here’s the thing. The nation is under attack.

Another DM from a writer at a different publication asked me if I noticed The Daily Wire had stopped covering voter fraud. I didn’t point out that they’ve been lukewarm on the topic from the beginning, but I did tell him that I wasn’t concerned. Their brand of conservatism is very different from ours. I support most of their opinions. But on voter fraud, I think it’s the story that must be discussed until the end while The Daily Wire has moved on. That’s their prerogative and I do not generally judge other conservative outlets on their editorial decisions. For me, the choice is clear. The nation is under attack.

When the kitchen’s on fire, you don’t spend time fixing the leaky faucet. Right now, this nation is under attack as an ongoing coup attempt continues unabated. That’s my concern. Everything else can wait. They must.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

