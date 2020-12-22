https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/22/thomas-massie-blasts-the-5500-page-relief-omnibus-bill-nukes-covid-19-security-theater-in-the-process/

Rep. Thomas Massie blasted the “5500+ page covid-relief-omnibus bill,” tweeting that “it should have been separated into at least 24 bills”:

The bill, however, passed:

Rep. Massie noted that the $600 in relief ads up to “6 gallons and 1 quart” of Nancy Pelosi’s favorite ice cream:

These bills should never have been combined like this:

Even better, however, Rep. Massie exposed the Covid-19 security theater as members all flew back to D.C. for the bill but then they social distance on the floor “because the plane flight isn’t on CSPAN”:

Like how Covid-19 social distance guidelines are suspended while in flight, the 72-hour rule gets suspended on this bill:

But Rep. Tulsi Gabbard wants everyone to know she’s on Rep. Massie’s side here:

“Mad respect for you Tulsi”:

It appears there’s some sort of new Congressional caucus forming. We have no idea what to call it, but more of this, please:

