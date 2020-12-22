https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/12/22/todays-hot-topics-tems-congress-pork-barrel-newsoms-peril-immigration-deferral-die-hard-christmas-carol/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. We’ll talk about Gavin Newsom’s replacement of Kamala Harris, and how that will complicate his standing even further. We’ll also tackle Die Hard’s status as a Christmas movie, so stay tuned for that!

My good pal and center-left radio host Rick Ungar returns to give us his preview of the incoming Biden administration. What’s his prediction on the end game for Donald Trump? Tune in and find out!

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. He gets bragging rights — barely — on the COVID-19 relief bill, plus we’ll talk about the McConnell-Schumer deal to override Trump’s veto of the defense bill.

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep the momentum going? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

