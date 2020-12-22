https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/trump-admin-orders-100-million-more-coronavirus-vaccine-doses-pfizer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump administration has brokered a deal to order another 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer announced Wednesday morning.

According to the agreement, Pfizer will supply a total of 200 million doses to the United States.

“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. “We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country.”

The deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of July, 2021.

The Pfizer vaccine was recently authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

