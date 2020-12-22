https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-adviser-peter-navarro-urges-cesspool-georgia-delay-senate-runoff?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Peter Navarro, a key White House adviser to President Trump, is urging Georgia officials to delay by a month the Jan. 5 runoff races in that state that will determine control of the U.S. Senate so that GOP concerns about November election irregularities can be resolved first.

“It is a cesspool,” Navarro said of Georgia’s election system.

Navarro, the president’s chief adviser on manufacturing and trade issues, recently issued a report as a private citizen entitled “Immaculate Deception” that catalogued six categories of irregularities in the presidential election that have concerned Republicans. He told Just the News that Georgia encountered problems in all six categories, and the state needs to restore confidence among the electorate, especially Republicans, before proceeding with the all-important Senate runoffs.

Republicans have secured 50 seats in the next U.S. Senate, with Democrats holding 48. The runoff races between GOP incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and their respective Democratic challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, will determine which party controls the Senate.

Republicans need to win just one of the races for control, while Democrats would need to win both and then have Vice President Kamala Harris, if she takes office on Jan. 20, cast deciding votes for Democrats to control.

“We got to move that election to February,” Navarro said in an interview conducted by Just the News for Real America’s Voice TV network, “because everything that I described in my chart … that matrix, every single check mark in those six dimensions, it is a cesspool. And they are doubling down on everything they did wrong in the first election.”

Citing multiple audits and recounts, Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, insist there were no significant problems in the state’s November elections, but they recently ordered a signature verification check on ballots to address GOP concerns. Multiple lawsuits challenging the state’s results, which show Joe Biden a razor-thin winner, have failed.

But Trump-aligned Republicans have cited evidence of irregularities, including the belated discovery of uncounted ballots in a few counties, as well as election changes made in negotiated settlements with Democrats as violating the law or undercutting public trust in the vote count.

Navarro said he believes the delay will give time to review, address and fix any irregularities and give confidence to a large segment of conservatives in the electorate who currently distrust the November results.

The alternative, he said, is to leave millions of voters angry and distrustful in future elections.

“This is just going to be tough,” he said. “But if we get to Inauguration Day, and we inaugurate an illegal and illegitimate president, in the eyes of the public, and based on the evidence, this is not going to be a pretty for years to come,” he warned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

