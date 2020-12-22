https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531387-trump-attacks-thune-he-will-be-primaried-in-2022

President TrumpDonald TrumpMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ MORE went after Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ McConnell vows to hold votes on Biden’s Cabinet picks MORE (R-S.D.) on Tuesday as he puts pressure on GOP senators to back efforts to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress meets on Jan. 6.

The president lashed out at Senate Republicans on Twitter, claiming that they would have lost seats without his endorsement. Trump also suggested that Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, would be “primaried in 2022.”

“Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election,” Trump tweeted. “RINO John Thune, ‘Mitch’s boy’, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!”

The tweet comes after Thune said that efforts to object to the Electoral College vote would “go down like a shot dog” in the Senate. The president is relying on these efforts, led by Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksNo. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ House conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Congress set to fund the government, pass COVID-19 relief package MORE (R-Ala.), to overturn the election results.

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote MORE won by over 70 electoral votes, and attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election in courts have been unsuccessful.

House conservatives met with the president, Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceHouse conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results Ilhan Omar says she won’t get vaccine: ‘People who need it most, should get it’ Tulsi Gabbard refusing COVID-19 vaccine until elderly Americans receive it, blasts ‘CDC bureaucrats’ MORE and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiHouse conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results Newsmax issues clarification on Smartmatic, Dominion claims Barr: No need for special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, election fraud MORE on Monday to discuss the attempt effort, and several Republican lawmakers said they would object to the results.

However, Brooks would need one senator to join him, and it’s unclear if one will.

Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has suggested he will back it, but Thune, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Rules Committee Chairman Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntNo. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ Overnight Defense: AI co-pilots Air Force flight for first time | Government funding, COVID-19 relief hit last-minute snags | Top veterans groups call for Wilkie’s firing Overnight Health Care: Trump official pushed for herd immunity, calling for low-risk Americans to be infected | Congress close to coronavirus deal, including stimulus checks | US officials had to return Pfizer vaccine doses after they got too cold MORE (R-Mo.) have urged colleagues not to object to states’ electoral votes.

Meanwhile, the effort will likely not make it past the Democratic-controlled House.

