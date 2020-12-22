https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-awards-australian-prime-minister-high-military-honours_3628508.html
U.S. President Donald Trump has awarded Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and fellow leaders of the Quad Alliance, the prestigious Legion of Merit for “addressing global challenges and promoting collective security.” On Monday evening, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien presented the award to the Australian ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos who accepted on behalf of the prime minister. The National Security Council wrote on Twitter: “President @realDonaldTrump awarded the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security. Ambassador @A_Sinodinos accepted the medal on behalf of PM Morrison.” The Legion of Merit is given for meritorious conduct in the performance of incredible services and achievements, and can be issued to military and political figures of foreign governments. Former Prime Minister Robert Menzies, Australia’s longest serving prime minister, was a recipient. The ceremony also saw recently retired Japanese …