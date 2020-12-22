https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/veto-defense-bill-congress-senate/2020/12/22/id/1002787

President Donald Trump is expected to veto the multi-billion-dollar defense package that Congress passed this month, forcing both chambers to reconvene to hold a vote to override, Fox News reports.

Trump has until Dec. 23 to veto the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed Congress 335-78 in the House and 84-13 in the Senate, meaning there is a strong chance legislators will have the votes to override him.

The president announced his intention to veto the bill after Congress removed language concerning a clause in the 1996 Communications Decency Act that protects technology companies from being liable for the content their users produce.

Fox notes, senators think there is about a 50-50 chance the House will vote to override the president, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., saying he would not vote to do so.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has called on Trump not to veto the bill, saying he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have joined together to pass this package.

“The Democrat leader and I have agreed to unanimous request as follows: the Senate will meet for pro forma sessions only until Dec. 29 when we will return to session,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

“In the event the president has vetoed the bill and the House has voted to override the veto [Dec. 28], the Senate would have the opportunity to process the veto override at the time,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

