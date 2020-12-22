https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531379-trump-pardons-individuals-charged-in-russia-probe-ex-gop-lawmakers

President TrumpDonald TrumpMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ MORE on Tuesday granted clemency to three former Republican congressmen as well as two individuals charged as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerBarr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting MORE’s investigation, George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosFlynn spurs questions of who Trump might pardon next Not treason, not a crime — but definitely a gross abuse of power Tale of two FBI cases: Clinton got warned, Trump got investigated MORE and Alex van der ZwaanAlex van der ZwaanFlynn’s case finally ends — but not before Judge Sullivan flogs a corpse Ex-federal prosecutor says sentencings signal Mueller probe likely approaching end MORE.

Trump granted a full pardon to former California GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds in 2019. He also granted a pardon to former New York GOP Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsA Biden strategy for genuine global health security Former GOP lawmaker and Trump ally Chris Collins begins prison sentence Federal prosecutor opposes delaying prison time for former Rep. Chris Collins MORE, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI in 2019 and is currently serving a 26-month sentence.

Additionally, Trump commuted the sentence of former Texas GOP Rep. Steve Stockman Stephen (Steve) Ernest StockmanInmates break windows, set fires in riot at Kansas prison Wife of imprisoned former congressman cites COVID-19 risk in plea to Trump for husband’s freedom Consequential GOP class of 1994 all but disappears MORE, who was convicted in 2018 of money laundering, conspiracy and other charges related to a scheme to defraud charitable donors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser on Trump’s 2016 campaign, pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigations in relation to Mueller’s Russia investigation. Papadopoulos, who has been a vocal defender of Trump, served 12 days in prison in 2018. He was the first of six Trump associates charged in Mueller’s sprawling probe.

Van der Zwaan, a Dutch national, served a 30-day prison sentence for lying to investigators about his involvement in a report for the Ukrainian government prepared by law firm Skadden Arps. Both men were given full pardons

In total, Trump granted 15 pardons and five commutations that were announced Tuesday evening by the White House. Trump has been weighing issuing a handful of clemency grants in his final days in office.

Late last month, Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, who was also charged in connection with Mueller’s investigation. The pardon came as the Justice Department was seeking to withdraw its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador, bringing a dramatic end to his case.

The list released Tuesday evening also includes three individuals to whom Trump had previously granted clemency, Crystal Munoz, Tynice Nichole Hall, and Judith Negron, who had been convicted on drug and fraud-related charges. Trump commuted the remainder of their sentences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alice Johnson, a woman whose life sentence Trump commuted and has been a vocal advocate for his administration’s work, advocated for all three of the individuals. Johnson was recently pictured at the White House with Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump postpones campaign events in Georgia Trump Jr. to campaign with Perdue in Georgia The Memo: High stakes for Trump in vaccine rollout MORE, the president’s daughter and senior adviser.

Trump also gave full pardons to four former Blackwater security contractors who had been convicted over their roles in the 2007 killings of 17 unarmed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad. Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard had been given sentences ranging from 12 years to life in prison for the massacre.

Blackwater was founded by Erik Prince, one of Trump’s allies and the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Betsy DeVosEx-teachers union leader seen as leading candidate for Biden’s Education secretary Dem lawmaker says he owes hammers apology after calling DeVos ‘dumb as a bag of hammers’ DeVos urges Education Dept. staff to ‘resist’ when Biden takes office MORE.

Trump will leave office in less than a month, and it’s possible he could issue more pardons in the coming weeks. There has been speculation that Trump could look to grant preemptive pardons to members of his family, though it’s unclear whether or how seriously Trump is currently considering such a move.

Trump has often used the pardon power to the benefit of those with personal or political connections to him. He granted clemency to Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneBarr exit hints at further tumult under Trump Barr goes out with a ‘love letter’ to Trump Making America dull again MORE, a longtime adviser who was also convicted in the Mueller probe, in July. He also pardoned former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, a friend of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiHouse conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results Newsmax issues clarification on Smartmatic, Dominion claims Barr: No need for special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, election fraud MORE, in February.

Harper Neidig contributed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

