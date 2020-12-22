https://www.oann.com/trump-says-he-wants-congress-to-amend-covid-19-relief-bill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-says-he-wants-congress-to-amend-covid-19-relief-bill

December 23, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants Congress to amend the coronavirus relief bill to raise the amount of stimulus checks and eliminate wasteful spending, among other issues.

“The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated,” Trump said in a video posted on Twitter. “It really is a disgrace.”

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese)

