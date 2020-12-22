https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trump-says-record-numbers-getting-vaccines-biden-forecasts-things-get-worse-despite-shots/

President Trump on Tuesday bragged about his administration’s accomplishment of getting COVID-19 vaccines out of the testing laboratories and to consumers even while Joe Biden forecast that things will “get worse.”

Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly. Amazing how many people are being vaccinated, record numbers. Our Country, and indeed the World, will soon see the great miracle of what the Trump Administration has accomplished. They said it couldn’t be done!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2020

The president said, “Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly. Amazing how many people are being vaccinated, record numbers. Our Country, and indeed the World, will soon see the great miracle of what the Trump Administration has accomplished. They said it couldn’t be done!!!”

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh noted, “We have a vaccine – two of them now – for the COVID virus, much sooner than anybody with feet planted firmly in the establishment ever acknowledged was possible. They said it wasn’t possible. Trump is right about that. This is American exceptionalism on display.”

Limbaugh confirmed he is of the opinion that the election was stolen from President Trump.

But on the subject of the vaccines, he continued, “This happened because an outsider was in charge of this kind of thing, Operation Warp Speed. This is something… You have to understand. A person from the Washington establishment, the Deep State (you know, however we refer to it) wouldn’t have even tried this, folks. They wouldn’t have even thought it possible. They wouldn’t have believed it possible to have a vaccine in less than 10 months. Now we’ve got two of them.”

He continued, “But we would have never even had this on the table as a possibility because people inside the Beltway are not interested in solving problems or solving them quickly. That’s like the nature of all bureaucracies is not to fix things, thereby eliminating their own need. Why would you fix something if it would mean the end of you or your plan or your program or maybe even your very bureaucracy, your department?”

According to the Hill, Biden was stuck on his earlier prediction of a “dark winter” coming.

“Experts say things will get worse notwithstanding the vaccine,” Biden said. “We’re averaging a death rate of close to 3,000 a day. That means we will lose tens of thousands of more lives in the months to come, and the vaccine won’t be able to stop that.”

He told Americans to “remain vigilant,” wear masks, social distance and avoid large gatherings.

Then he explained, the report said, he’ll soon present a plan mapping the country’s path forward on combating the virus, relating to distribution of the vaccines developed under President Trump and already are being distributed daily, school reopenings, aiding front-line workers and more,

