President Donald Trump vowed Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., will face a primary challenge in two years after Thune criticized efforts by GOP House members to challenge certification of the Electoral College.

Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night to mock Senate Republicans, particularly Thune and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has urged his colleagues not to object when the chamber votes to ratify the Electoral College result.

Trump tweeted:

“Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO (Republican In Name Only) John Thune, ‘Mitch’s boy’, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!”

South Dakota has elected only four Democrats to the Senate since 1942, the last being Tim Johnson who retired in 2015.

Thune ridiculed House Republicans’ efforts to object to the ratification of the vote scheduled for Jan. 6, telling reporters the move is “going down like a shot dog.”

At least 21 sitting or incoming House members have pledged to object to the Electoral College results.

The only sitting or incoming senator who has stated publicly he or she was willing to object was Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., in November’s election.

