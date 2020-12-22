https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531381-trump-slams-relief-bill-calls-on-congress-to-increase-stimulus-money

President TrumpDonald TrumpMcConnell: Senate to return Dec. 29 for potential Trump veto override vote Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal No. 2 GOP senator: Efforts to overturn election would ‘go down like a shot dog’ MORE on Tuesday evening blasted Congress over the already-passed COVID-19 relief package and called on both chambers to send him a new bill increasing stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

The president expressed dismay with the $2.3 trillion package that Congress passed Monday, which includes $900 billion in coronavirus relief and $1.4 trillion to fund the government until October, conflating the two bills and saying the spending goals were misguided.

“A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Despite all of this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hardworking taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments, and not enough money is given to small businesses, and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously.”

The bill included special terms for restaurants and hotels to access larger loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, a move praised by the National Restaurant Association. It did not include The Restaurants Act, a bill the restaurant industry had pushed for earlier that would have set aside $120 billion in funds for restaurants or bars with fewer than 20 locations.

Trump cited a slew of provisions from the government funding bill as wasteful add-ons to the COVID-19 package, including $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia and $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington. He also falsely claimed that the bill provided more stimulus funds for noncitizens than citizens.

The COVID-19 relief bill prevented undocumented people from receiving stimulus checks, but did allow mixed-status households to receive the checks. In such households, only the citizen adult and the children would receive funds.

Trump did not explicitly threaten to veto the package, which passed both chambers with overwhelming, veto-proof majorities. If he vetoes or opts not to sign the bill by Monday at midnight, the government will shut down and several key unemployment benefits will expire.

The federal government is currently funded through Dec. 28 as part of a stopgap bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote Dictionary.com weighs in as #LetThemEatCake trends over relief bill MORE (D-Calif.), who spent months pushing for a larger COVID-19 relief bill in the face of GOP opposition, quickly responded to the tweet, saying she was in full support of increasing the size of stimulus checks.

“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” Pelosi tweeted.

“Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need,” he tweeted.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCongress to pass deal with 0 stimulus checks Congress barrels toward veto clash with Trump Biden says Lindsey Graham is a ‘personal disappointment’ as a former colleague MORE (R-S.C.), a top ally of Trump’s in Congress, urged the president on Tuesday night to quickly sign the COVID-19 relief bill, even if imperfect.

“The #COVID19 package, while imperfect, will save jobs and lives. The sooner the bill becomes law – the better,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s request comes after Congress has already left town for the Christmas holiday. The Senate is due to return on Dec. 29, a day after government funding is set to expire, in order to override a possible veto on another bill with strong bipartisan backing: the National Defense Authorization Act.

The key defense legislation has passed and been signed into law every year for the last 59 years.

Trump released the video Tuesday night calling on Congress to send him a new bill as his administration announced that the president had granted clemency to three former GOP congressman along with two people charged as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerBarr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting MORE‘s investigation.

Those granted a pardon included George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosFlynn spurs questions of who Trump might pardon next Not treason, not a crime — but definitely a gross abuse of power Tale of two FBI cases: Clinton got warned, Trump got investigated MORE, who served as a foreign policy adviser to his campaign in 2016 and pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators as part of Mueller’s Russia probe; former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan HunterIssa defeats Campa-Najjar in California House race DOJ veteran says he’s quitting over Barr’s ‘slavish obedience’ to Trump DCCC reserves new ad buys in competitive districts, adds new members to ‘Red to Blue’ program MORE (Calif.), who pleaded guilty last year to misusing campaign funds; former GOP Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsA Biden strategy for genuine global health security Former GOP lawmaker and Trump ally Chris Collins begins prison sentence Federal prosecutor opposes delaying prison time for former Rep. Chris Collins MORE (N.Y.), who pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI; and former GOP Rep. Steve Stockman Stephen (Steve) Ernest StockmanInmates break windows, set fires in riot at Kansas prison Wife of imprisoned former congressman cites COVID-19 risk in plea to Trump for husband’s freedom Consequential GOP class of 1994 all but disappears MORE (Texas), who was convicted in 2018 of money laundering, conspiracy and other charges.

Trump, who was largely absent from negotiations over the COVID-19 bill in the aftermath of his election loss, reportedly planned to issue a similar statement calling for larger checks as talks neared their end last week, according to the Washington Post.

Congressional Republicans, who insisted that the relief bill remain under $1 trillion, reportedly talked him out of the idea, warning that it would blow up the talks as they neared their deadline.

Trump instead Tweeted out that “stimulus talks [are] looking very good.”

Updated: 9:21 p.m.

