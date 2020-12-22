https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/banker-deutsche-bank-rosemary-vrablic-loans/2020/12/22/id/1002800

Rosemary Vrablic, who facilitated hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for President Donald Trump’s company from Deutsche Bank, has resigned from her post as managing director and senior banker in the German lender’s management division, reports The New York Times.

“I’ve chosen to resign my position with the bank effective Dec. 31 and am looking forward to my retirement,” she said in a statement.

Colleague Dominic Scalzi, who also worked with Trump, stepped down, too.

“Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi have tendered their resignations to Deutsche Bank effective as of year-end, which was accepted by the bank,” Daniel Hunter, a spokesman for the bank said in a statement.

Vrablic landed Trump as a client in 2011, when she convinced the bank to approve a series of loans totaling well over $300 million for his golf resort in Florida, his troubled Chicago skyscraper, and a hotel in Washington, D.C., despite his record of defaulting on loans.

The announcement comes months after Deutsche Bank opened an internal review into a 2013 real estate transaction between Vrablic and Scalzi and a company owned in part by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

Deutsche Bank, which has been dragged into congressional investigations looking into Trump’s finances and alleged connections with Russia, was looking for a way to end its relationship with the president after the 2020 presidential election.

