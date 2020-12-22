https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-anti-shutdown-protesters-declare-patriot-autonomy-zone-outside-oregon-capitol

On Monday, a group of anti-lockdown protesters forced their way inside the Capitol building in Salem, Oregon and declared the area outside a ‘patriot autonomous zone’ referencing the notorious autonomous zone in Seattle this past summer.

The area outside the Capitol has been declared a “patriot autonomy zone” by anti-shutdown protesters. Police continue to announce an unlawful assembly and are met by chants of “USA” pic.twitter.com/f34w21sdAQ — Brian Hayes (@_Brian_ICT) December 21, 2020

The event was organized and promoted by the Patriot Prayer group and was held the same day as another rally to reopen Cowlitz County across the border in Washington State. A group of about 300 demonstrators assembled and attempted to force their way into several entrances of the Capitol building.

On west side if Oregon State Capitol demanding entry. pic.twitter.com/VdOKGkn2x4 — Patriot Prayer USA Joey Gibson (@PatriotPrayerUS) December 21, 2020

In their promotion of the rally in Cowlitz, the group called for “No violence to persons or property.”

Approximately 100 protesters were able to gain entry to the lobby, as state troopers attempted to push the group back outside. The Salem Police closed the streets surrounding the Capitol building and residents were being asked to avoid the area if possible due to the protest.

Once back outside, one protester said over a bullhorn “We are now declaring this area a patriot autonomous zone. If Antifa can do it so can we.”

Occupy at the Oregon state capitol https://t.co/ptcqxwY0Drhttps://t.co/PYCq5RDfOE pic.twitter.com/yzy7USysfe — Patriot Prayer USA Joey Gibson (@PatriotPrayerUS) December 21, 2020

According to Joey Gibson, one of the leaders of Patriot Prayer, “Patriot groups are turning up the heat on city and county officials. They are demanding they open up these city and county jurisdiction, in accordance with the US and WA state constitution.”

pic.twitter.com/zaBW49KBRD — Patriot Prayer USA Joey Gibson (@PatriotPrayerUS) December 21, 2020

Gibson cited Mossyrock, WA, a town where the majority of businesses recently re-opened in defiance of Governor Jay Inslee’s orders.

Today, while dealing with individuals that had gained entry into the Oregon State Capitol, OSP Troopers where sprayed with some kind of chemical agent on 2 different occasions- https://t.co/w1WUn0cgNa Ryan Lyles (41), has been taken into custody pic.twitter.com/HhueiJ6ptg — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) December 21, 2020

In his announcements, Gibson said that state legislators would be in the building in person but that “…they illegally closed the meeting to the public.

The Oregon legislature’s agenda for the day included pandemic relief and whether to allow restaurants and bars to serve cocktails to go. The special session, which is the third to take place since March, is negotiating $800 million in relief for Oregon residents.

UPDATE @ 1140: Since approximately 0830 this morning, December 21, protestors assembled on the grounds of the @OregonCapitol. At about 0930 @ORStatePolice declared an unlawful assembly & made various audible announcements for dispersal to the crowd outside… 1/3 #salemoregon pic.twitter.com/z6ue0798d1 — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) December 21, 2020

Police declared the event an “unlawful assembly” and instructed everyone to leave the Capitol grounds. Gibson claimed that several people had been assaulted.

pic.twitter.com/214R68vYw3 — Patriot Prayer USA Joey Gibson (@PatriotPrayerUS) December 21, 2020

The ‘autonomous zone’ designation is increasing in use among anti lockdown protesters to demonstrate the hypocrisy of government officials that allowed the Seattle zone to exist for almost a month during COVID restrictions in the state but kept businesses closed.

Earlier this month, a Staten Island bar owner declared his establishment an “autonomous zone” when he remained open in violation of state imposed restrictions.