https://www.oann.com/u-s-house-intel-chair-wants-briefing-on-recent-hacking-campaign/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-house-intel-chair-wants-briefing-on-recent-hacking-campaign

December 22, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff on Tuesday asked for a briefing from U.S. agencies about a widespread hack of U.S. government networks and potential vulnerabilities.

Schiff said news “about FireEye is especially concerning because reportedly a nation-state actor made off with advanced tools that could help them mount future attacks.”

FireEye chief executive Kevin Mandia said in a CBS interview Sunday that the hack of U.S. government networks has “genuinely impacted” about 50 companies or organizations.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

