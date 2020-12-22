https://www.oann.com/u-s-sec-charges-blockchain-payments-firm-ripple-with-conducting-unregistered-securities-offering/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-sec-charges-blockchain-payments-firm-ripple-with-conducting-unregistered-securities-offering



FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 22, 2020

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it filed an action against Ripple, the blockchain payments company associated with the cryptocurrency XRP, charging it with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

The SEC said it also named two executives of San Francisco-based Ripple in the action. Ripple created and sold XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

