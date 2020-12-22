https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/university-alters-dr-policy-wake-jill-biden-controversy/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — In the wake of the brouhaha over Jill Biden’s use of the title “Dr,” the University of British Columbia has changed its policy and now will refer to all holders of doctorates by that very title.

After former Northwestern University adjunct Joseph Epstein chided Joe Biden’s wife for using “Dr.” before her name (and making others do the same) because she has a doctorate in education (EdD), debate ensued across the media and social media alike.

Many, mostly on the left, thought Epstein’s remarks were “misogynistic” and “sexist,” while those familiar with what an EdD requires largely agreed with him.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

