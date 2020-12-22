https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hiiden-provision-in-stimulus-bill-nullifies-the-presidents-use-of-the-insurrection-act/
Citizen Free Press incorrectly reported the following story for (45 minutes) earlier this evening. We made the mistake of relying on a tweet from a congressional candidate. The Insurrection Act amendment was actually part of H.R. 6395, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021.
https://escobar.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=393
https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/2020/07/20/house-section/article/H3114-2
Original story is below. I will delete the article in the morning after readers have a chance to see the correction.
HIDDEN PROVISION — ‘Nullifies the President’s use of the Insurrection Act’…
Hidden in the 5,893 page bill that President Trump will veto is a provision that says:
“Nullifies the President’s use of the Insurrection Act.”
