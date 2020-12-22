https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-vaccine/2020/12/22/id/1002736

Forty-six percent of Americans now say they are willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

The figure marks an increase from the 26% who said they were ready to get the shot as soon as possible in an October USA Today poll.

Here are how the results of the new poll, released Tuesday, break down.

32% say they will wait for a bit until others have taken a vaccine.

20% say they will not take a vaccine.

2% say they are undecided.

The poll, conducted Dec. 16-20, surveyed 1,000 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

