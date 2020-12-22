https://www.dailywire.com/news/van-morrison-politicians-havent-missed-a-paycheck-since-lockdown-began

Music icon Van Morrison is once again blasting mandatory coronavirus closures, noting that politicians “haven’t missed a paycheck” since the forced shutdowns began.

“Remember, those who are shutting down our economy haven’t missed a paycheck since lockdown began. We are not in this together,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Van Morrison also pointed out that the Northern Ireland Executive has not been able to scientifically justify lockdowns. “10 months on and the @niexecutive still hasn’t presented the science for the Northern Ireland lockdown,” he said.

Van Morrison’s comments come after he released the song “Stand and Deliver” performed by Eric Clapton that also skewered the lockdowns.

“Do you wanna’ be a free man or do you wanna be a slave?” Clapton sings. “Do you wanna’ wear these chains until you’re lying in the grave?”

Other lyrics include: “Magna Carta, Bill of Rights/ The constitution, what’s it worth?/ You know they’re gonna’ grind us down, ah/ Until it really hurts/ Is this a sovereign nation/ Or just a police state?/ You better look out, people/ Before it gets too late.”

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann criticized the song as playing into the hands of conspiracy theorists.

“It’s actually a smear on all those involved in the public health response to a virus that has taken lives on a massive scale,” Swann told Rolling Stone. “His words will give great comfort to the conspiracy theorists – the tin foil hat brigade who crusade against masks and vaccines and think this is all a huge global plot to remove freedoms.”

Speaking with Variety, both Clapton and Van Morrison said that the lockdowns grip on the live music industry has been “deeply upsetting.”

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton said. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

“Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations,” said Morrison. “It is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry.”

Here are the full lyrics:

Stand and deliver

You let them put the fear on you

Stand and deliver

But not a word you heard was true

But if there’s nothing you can say

There may be nothing you can do

Do you wanna be a free man

Or do you wanna be a slave?

Do you wanna be a free man

Or do you wanna be a slave?

Do you wanna wear these chains

Until you’re lying in the grave?

I don’t wanna be a pauper

And I don’t wanna be a prince

I don’t wanna be a pauper

And I don’t wanna be a prince

I just wanna do my job

Playing the blues for friends

Magna Carta, Bill of Rights

The constitution, what’s it worth?

You know they’re gonna grind us down, ah

Until it really hurts

Is this a sovereign nation

Or just a police state?

You better look out, people

Before it gets too late

You wanna be your own driver

Or keep on flogging a dead horse?

You wanna be your own driver

Or keep on flogging a dead horse?

Do you wanna make it better

Or do you wanna make it worse?

Stand and deliver

You let them put the fear on you

Slow down the river

But not a word of it was true

If there’s nothing you can say

There may be nothing you can do

Stand and deliver

Stand and deliver

Dick Turpin wore a mask too

