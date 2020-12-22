https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/nervous-former-host-says-fox-news-tanking-lost-40-audience/

From Mediaite:

“I have friends still there that say they are very, very nervous about it, they’re sucking wind on it and they don’t know how to turn it around,” Bolling said.

“Fox lost about 40% of their audience. 40 percent. That’s a big number,” Bolling continued, a statement that sparked roaring applause from the audience of young conservatives.

“Here’s what happened guys, let’s be honest with you, I can talk about this, Donald Trump on November 3rd — Fox declared Biden the winner in Arizona. MAGA-world went ballistic, they said ‘I’m not watching Fox News,’ they switched over and they looked and they found Newsmax,” Bolling said.

Larry Johnson previously reported on Fox News’ downward spiral:

In order to grasp the magnitude of Fox News’ betrayal of its conservative base, I decided to look back at their ratings in August of 2020 and compare the results with its current viewership as of November 23, 2020. The numbers are devastating and telling. Fox has lost about 50% of its audience. You Trump loyalists are making them pay where it hurts–the pocketbook.

Let me break it down by show:

Neil Cavuto drew 2.192 million viewers in August. By November he was attracting only 1.3 million.

The Five also suffered a big loss, going from 3.772 million in August to 2.883 million in November–minus 889,000 viewers.

Bret Baier suffered a significant decline of 1,139,000 –3.256 million in August to 2.117 million in November.

Martha MacCallum fared worse—she shed 50% of her audience, collapsing from 3.201 million to 1.613 million.

Tucker Carlson also has taken a big hit–dropping from 5.719 million in August to 3.444 million in November. That is a drop of 2.275 million.

Sean Hannity’s shining star is flaming out. His viewership plummeted from 6.838 million to 2.839 million. That means almost 4 million people fled his show.

And Laura Ingraham bled out–she dropped from 4.82 million to 2.114. She lost 2.706 viewers.