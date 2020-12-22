http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/13GYX6nxfLA/wapos-drive-by-smear-of-turning-point.php

The Washington Post takes an interest in conservative organizations like Turning Point USA only when it sees an opportunity to smear them. As Paul noted this morning, the Post took some drive-by shots at Turning Point’s Winter Gala at Mar-a-Lago, which I attended, and its Student Action Summit, which concluded today.

The Post didn’t have reporters at these events, of course, and someone who relied on the Post’s story would learn virtually nothing about them. The Post’s article is based entirely on random social media posts, which the paper cherry-picked to try to make Turning Point look bad. There is little reason to read the Post’s story, as the headline says it all: “Young conservatives mingled maskless at Mar-a-Lago and partied with a money cannon.” Seriously. That is what the Washington Post considers to be news.

Photos posted on social media showed Friday’s maskless gala crowd mingling in apparent violation of Palm Bach County’s coronavirus protocols, which require that face coverings be worn inside “all businesses and establishments.” There is an exception for people who are eating and drinking, but the county says that — in those cases — masks should be taken off only for “the shortest practical period of time.”

[L]ocal governments have urged residents not to attend crowded gatherings such as the one at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. The town of Palm Beach, for instance, advises residents to “avoid…crowded spaces with many people nearby and close-contact settings such as close-range conversations.”

I certainly didn’t wear a mask. Those who attended the Turning Point gala chose whether to wear a mask or not. Most didn’t, probably because they understand that masks are useless. But in any event, this is called freedom, something the Post hasn’t favored for a long time. And, of course, no Post reporter or editor would consider it newsworthy if liberals–Nancy Pelosi or Gavin Newsom, for example–decided not to wear masks.

The second part of the Post’s headline is more intriguing: “young conservatives…partied with a money cannon.” If that sounds bad to you, you probably are a liberal.

What was going on here? The Bang Energy drink company was a sponsor of the Student Action Summit. As such, they got some time on the stage, and they did indeed have a money cannon that fired $1 bills rather than, say, t-shirts, which would have been more valuable. The kids loved it. The Post, naturally, hated it:

Inside the convention center, videos show young women, referred to as “Bang Girls” from one of the event’s sponsors, Bang Energy, blasting cash into the cheering crowd of conservative college and high school students. “Yes, that’s a money gun cause we (heart) capitalism!” wrote Emily Sturge, who self-identifies as a Turning Point ambassador, on her Instagram account.

Shocking! It’s hard to say which is worse, the fact that Turning Point and its sponsors endorse free enterprise, or that young women were involved. This is what the Post based its report on:

Looks like there is a money cannon at TPUSA’s winter conference?? pic.twitter.com/OY2XopjjNx — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) December 20, 2020

If you are offended by this, there is a strong likelihood that you are a leftist. One thing about Stalinism: it prohibits fun in pretty much all forms.

So, what did the Post NOT tell its readers about Turning Point’s gala and Student Action Summit? To begin with, the fact that TPUSA has more than 1,000 college and high school chapters, across the country. There is no comparable organization on the Left. (Of course, to be fair, the Left doesn’t need a volunteer organization, since it controls the universities and high schools themselves.) The Post doesn’t mention that TPUSA scored more than 974,000,000 engagements on social media in 2020, with 60,000,000 social media followers. Those would be inconvenient facts for liberal Post subscribers to know, and the Post isn’t letting on.

Most important, perhaps, the Post didn’t mention that more than 3,500 kids attended this year’s Summit, a figure that would have been higher but for coronavirus restrictions. The Post doesn’t note that those kids were wildly enthusiastic, and deeply grateful for the opportunity to escape from the virtual reality to which they have been condemned as a result of irrational corona shutdowns, and actually meet and socialize with their peers.

You will never see enthusiasm, positivity or happiness of the kind that reigned for three days in Palm Beach at any dour left-wing event. Jealousy, more than anything else, prompts the hatred that drives ill-informed drive-by attacks like today’s in the bitter Washington Post.

