Incoming Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene released a video statement on Monday about a planning session she attended with President Trump in the Oval Office and West Wing.

Greene will be objecting the electoral votes for Joe Biden when it goes to Congress for a vote on January 6.

Greene spoke to the president on the phone for about 30 minutes on Saturday and suggested the meeting, which was quickly organized took place on Monday.

.@realdonaldtrump deserves his day in court, AND we are definitely going to give him his day in Congress. We have a rapidly growing group of House Members and Senators. Jan 6 challenge is on. 🇺🇸 Call your Rep: 202-225-3121 Call your Senators: 202-224-3121#FightForTrump! pic.twitter.com/O9YvytKlrS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 21, 2020

Greene tweeted that President Trump “deserves his day in court, AND we are definitely going to give him his day in Congress,” along with the video.

“Just finished with our meetings here at the White House this afternoon. We had a great planning session for our January 6th objection. We aren’t going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats. President Trump won by a landslide. Call your House Reps. Call your Senators from your states. We’ve got to make sure they are on board and we already have a lot of people engaged. Ok. Stay tuned,” Greene says in the video.

Approximately 15 House members attended the meeting planning the objection, including GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

Several members of Congress just finished a meeting in the Oval Office with President @realDonaldTrump, preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud. Stay tuned. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) December 21, 2020

Congressional rules require both a House member and senator to simultaneously challenge a state’s electoral slate when they jointly convene. Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville is expected to be on board.

