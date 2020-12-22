https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/watch-senator-rand-pauls-rant-2-3-trillion-government-spending-covid-relief-package-goes-viral/

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday went off on lawmakers for backing a gargantuan Covid relief bill/Omnibus spending package.

Congress Monday night passed a $2.3 trillion Covid relief/Omnibus bill.

Lawmakers didn’t even read the bill before casting their votes.

The package included $1.4 trillion to fund the government and $900 billion in Coronavirus relief.

The Covid relief includes $600 per American making up to $75,000 and another round of PPP for small businesses.

Americans are only getting $600 after suffering for months due to authoritarian lockdown orders but Congress made sure to send billions of dollars overseas to foreign countries.

Senator Rand Paul along with 5 other GOP Senators voted against the spending package.

Rand Paul blasted lawmakers ahead of the vote on Monday and his rant went viral.

WATCH:

Sen. Rand Paul: “If free money were the answer, if money really grew on trees, why not give more free money? Why not give it out all the time? Why stop at $600 a person? Why not $1,000? Why not $2,000?” pic.twitter.com/mBlQ69UQ1H — The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2020

