https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/22/weird-jacobin-journo-really-wants-americans-to-think-that-israel-is-effectively-stealing-their-covid-relief-money/

You’re probably pretty upset about the $10 million allocated for “gender programs” in Pakistan, and you’ve got every right to be.

But did you know that there’s something in the COVID relief/omnibus spending bill that’s way, way worse?

Journalist and Jacobin magazine contributor Walker Bragman has the scoop:

$500 million for Israel? Those shifty Jews are at it again!

Who cares that Bragman’s tweet is wildly intellectually dishonest?

Tablet senior writer Yair Rosenberg explains:

It’s OK, Yair. Walker eventually got around to some kind of clarification:

It was “imprecise language” designed to stir up anti-Israel outrage. And it appears to have worked.

Go figure.

Yeah, but where’s the fun in that?

It’s almost as if journalists like Walker Bragman are OK with that.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...