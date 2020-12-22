https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/12/were-not-all-together-birx-edition-daniel-greenfield/

I don’t think that even the biggest We’re All In This Together sheep are surprised by this stuff anymore.

The French Laundry incident may help end Governor Newsom’s career. Cuomo’s numbers aren’t what they used to be and Pelosi’s salon incident hasn’t been forgotten.

Birx is a national figure though and this reckoning is long past due.

“We know people may have made mistakes over the Thanksgiving time period,” Birx said in an interview with “Face the Nation.” “If you’re young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later. But you need to assume that you’re infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask.”

You know the rest.

As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, warned Americans to “be vigilant” and limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx, her husband Paige Reffe, a daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren were present. Even in Birx’s everyday life, there are challenges meeting that standard. She and her husband have a home in Washington. She also owns a home in nearby Potomac, Maryland, where her elderly parents, and her daughter and family live, and where Birx visits intermittently. In addition, the children’s other grandmother, who is 77, also regularly travels to the Potomac house and returns to her 92-year-old husband near Baltimore. Birx said that everyone on her Delaware trip belongs to her “immediate household,” even as she acknowledged they live in two different homes. She initially called the Potomac home a “3 generation household (formerly 4 generations).” White House officials later said it continues to be a four-generation household, a distinction that would include Birx as part of the home.

But, as usual, it’s different when it’s the nomenklatura traveling to their dachas after a hard day of appearing on CBS or NBC or CNN.

I’ve always found Birx’s smugness and sense of entitlement far more off-putting than Fauci. Unlike Fauci, she seemed unable to cloak her arrogance in any kind of bedside manner. The Thanksgiving scolding was typical for her. So was this ugly moment.

Dr. Deborah Birx said that Orthodox Jews clashing with local officials over new coronavirus restrictions in Brooklyn need to understand that they’re living in a “community of others.” “I think that community needs to understand they’re within the United States, in a community of others.”

We’re all in this together, except that some of us are at one of our vacation homes.

