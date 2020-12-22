https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-houses-dr-birx-says-she-plans-to-retire_3629301.html

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said on Tuesday she plans to retire though she did not give an exact timeline.

“I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire,” Birx told Newsy in a Dec. 22 video-interview.

A WhiteHouse spokesperson did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment by The Epoch Times.

In her interview, Birx said the scrutiny towards her personal life had taken a toll on her. Days ago she had admitted to visiting family for Thanksgiving after repeatedly warning others against traveling for the holiday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned against traveling during the holidays. Their website states: “Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

Birx had visited one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island, in Delaware, accompanied by three generations of her family from two different households, the Associated Press reported.

She told AP at the time: “I did not go to Delaware for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving.” She said they did share a meal while at the house during the roughly 50-hour visit.

Birx said everyone on the trip was part of her “immediate household,” even though they live in two different houses.

In her Tuesday interview, Brix said that her experience as a civil servant “has been a bit overwhelming.”

“I think what was done in the past week to my family … they didn’t choose this for me,” she added.

Birx was one of the top two most influential health officials on the White House task force. She and Dr. Anthony Fauci convinced President Donald Trump to push for a two-week shutdown earlier this year in a bid to curtail the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19.

Both health officials called on Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.

On CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Nov. 29, in an interview from Delaware, Birx said some Americans had traveled to different states for Thanksgiving.

“Some people may have made mistakes over the Thanksgiving time period,” she said. “So if you’re young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later. But you need to assume that you’re infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask.”

