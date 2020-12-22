https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-memo-details-how-pence-card-can-save-the-republic-on-december-23/
About The Author
Related Posts
Jenna Ellis urges PA legislature to stop certification…
November 25, 2020
Stabbing attack in San Jose church…
November 23, 2020
Bill Gates slanders Parler…
November 19, 2020
Kamala breaks out the ghetto accent…
November 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy