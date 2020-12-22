https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/will-vice-president-pence-tomorrow-step-throw-state-electoral-college-picks-based-fraudulent-results-ask-state-legislatures-step/

Some experts believe that Vice President Mike Pence has the duty tomorrow to throw out electoral college recommendations in the 2020 election that are based on fraud.



This will then force these states to have their legislatures choose the set of delegates they believe will best represent the state’s election results.

Ivan Raiklin has studied the Constitution and found some absolutely fascinating information. He is reporting that a peaceful and Constitutionally lawful resolution to the situation we are in is at hand and may begin tomorrow.

America, @VP @Mike_Pence MUST do this, tomorrow! To defend our Constitution from our enemies: Foreign: China, Russia, Iran & Domestic: BigTech Censorship, MSM Censorship, Corrupt Officials at the Federal, State, and Local levels! Let him know! pic.twitter.com/GvBAlzeGFg — Ivan E. Raiklin (Former Green Beret Commander) (@Raiklin) December 22, 2020

Raiklin reports that the VP has the power tomorrow to throw out electoral slates from states that are based on fraudulent results.

🚨 🚨 🚨 EMERGENCY!!! Will @realDonaldTrump pull out the #PenceCard tomorrow and pull off the biggest political upset in the history of humanity to save the Republic and the world?! #WeThePeople #DigitalSoldiers https://t.co/Gs7nyodr5F — Ivan E. Raiklin (Former Green Beret Commander) (@Raiklin) December 23, 2020

If Pence were to act tomorrow then the election would no longer be confirmed by the Governors and Secretary’s of States in select swing states, it would be in the hands of the legislatures. From this point forward it would be in the hands of the legislatures.

The Georgia Judiciary Committee has already voted and agrees there is enough information to decertify the vote for Joe Biden.

We also know that the Arizona legislature may certify the vote for President Trump tomorrow.

Now the question is whether the other states will be forced to do the same.

