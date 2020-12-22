https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/will-wisconsin-republicans-reassign-current-wisconsin-electoral-college-votes-trump-judge-rules-200000-biden-votes-illegitimate/
THIS IS A HISTORIC MOMENT TO SAVE THE COUNTRY!
Will the current leadership in Wisconsin change their electoral college votes and assign them to President Trump now that over 200,000 Biden votes are labeled illegitimate or will the President have to continue to be the only one fighting for justice in Wisconsin?
We reported last week that the Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed with the President’s position on indefinitely confined cases:
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Mark Jefferson and the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
TRENDING: “President Trump Is Preparing to Fight Back Against Mounting Evidence of Voter Fraud” – BREAKING: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Trump’s Fight for Justice
But the court noted that a determination must be make in every case before tossing a ballot, as President Trump has sought in a separate lawsuit.
Under Wisconsin law, a voter may receive a ballot by mail and bypass Wisconsin’s voter ID law, if the voter, by his own determination, concludes he “confined” based on age, physical illness, or infirmity. This fall, roughly 215,000 voters in Wisconsin said they were indefinitely confined, nearly a four-fold increase from the 2016 election.
The court said the government’s interpretation of Wisconsin’s indefinitely confined was erroneous. “A county clerk may not “declare” that any elector is indefinitely confined due to a pandemic,” the court said. The court further stated that, “…the presence of a communicable disease such as COVID-19, in and of itself, does not entitle all electors [voters] in Wisconsin to obtain an absentee ballot…”
Moreover, the court stated that lockdown orders do not meet the requirements under Wisconsin law to allow a voter to claim the status of “indefinitely confined” either.
There are 240,000 indefinitely confined cases in Wisconsin this year. Most are illegitimate and these were unquestionably votes for Joe Biden.
BOOM: President Trump Is On Target In Wisconsin – Ballots Identified in Pristine Condition Similar to Fraudulent Ballots in Georgia and Michigan
A judge has agreed that these votes are illegitimate. Republicans should eliminate every one until the Democrats can prove any of them are legitimate.
Will the Republican leadership stand up and disqualify these votes and assign all their electoral votes to President Trump or will the President have to continue to fight alone?