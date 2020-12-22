https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/22/yahoo-news-correspondent-tries-to-dunk-on-federalist-piece-about-life-feeling-normal-in-florida/
About The Author
Related Posts
MUST READ: Stu Burguiere's 'incredibly damning thread' painstakingly details 'the most important month' of Andrew Cuomo's deadly leadership
October 16, 2020
Antifa is just an idea, right Sleepy Joe? Portland Antifa ambassador RAGES at Ted Wheeler and city council and LOL (watch)
October 6, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy