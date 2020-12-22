https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/can-help-contacting-congressmen-women-lists-provided-just-copy-email-draft-message-stand-democrat-communist-takeover/

YOU CAN HELP SAVE THE UNION:

WE DON’T WANT A COMMUNIST TAKEOVER OF AMERICA!

New US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shared this along with a way to reach your US Representative and US Senators:

.@realdonaldtrump deserves his day in court, AND we are definitely going to give him his day in Congress. We have a rapidly growing group of House Members and Senators. Jan 6 challenge is on. 🇺🇸 Call your Rep: 202-225-3121 Call your Senators: 202-224-3121#FightForTrump! pic.twitter.com/O9YvytKlrS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 21, 2020

The state legislatures are still important. Let them know that you don’t want to live in a communist country.

All you have to do is open the links below and copy the list to your email, draft your message and send. You can send these to any state – you don’t need to reside in that state.

AZ House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/QxKGWtnB AZ Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/2RrZPk5u GA House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/AKniL3G3 GA Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/YJjF8ci8 MI House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/0uCm79wK MI Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/6ZRZ5Dhi NV House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/j3nKihWx NV Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/hjAQy7H7 PA House eMails: <All Hidden> PA Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/7nmX78KM WI House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/4jDJ1v1z WI Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/6U8EPJwb

Here’s a video on how to contact PA House individuals:

(Also, you may want to split some of these lists up so you can get through spam filters.)

Below is also a list of state legislatures in five of the key swing states the Biden gang is trying to steal:

Arizona Legislature https://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/

Georgia General Assembly http://www.legis.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx

Michigan Legislature https://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(cc0hs5oao0b4zn55a2na5kh4))/mileg.aspx?page=home

Pennsylvania Senate https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=S&sort=alpha

Pennsylvania House https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=H&sort=alpha

Wisconsin Senate https://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/

Wisconsin House https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/

Please feel free to contact the Republican congressmen and women across America and let them know your concerns and demand they stop Big Tech, Big Media, Foreign Countries and the corrupt Democrats from stealing this election.

