While 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride for many of us, Christmas 2020 is looking like the best yet for 20 pups and their new forever families.

About six months ago, a rescue in China contacted the Golden Rescue South Florida asking for help placing some dogs. A number of groups worked together to fly the rescues halfway across the world and into the arms of their new owners just in time for the holidays.

It’s a double win for the goldens, who likely would have met a grisly end if they had not been rescued.

“In some cases, they were given up, abused, mistreated or neglect,” the rescue told WOFL-TV. “It would have been likely that they would have ended up slaughtered if not for the rescue in China.”

But the going was not easy, and as the time drew closer for the dogs to meet their people, the rescue encountered some turbulence.

“Very stressful,” rescue coordinator Kristine Menerva said of the trip, according to WSVN-TV. “We had an over 40-hour delay. The dogs were supposed to arrive Friday at 4:30 p.m., and unfortunately, their flight had a mechanical issue, so they were delayed.

“With the help of the Taiwan [Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals], PETA, the China rescue that we’ve been working with, TCA, another organization in Chicago, we all came together, and the dogs were fed, and they were given water and constantly 24-hour care while they were held up in their facility.”

Thankfully, despite the travel issues, the dogs arrived in good condition, and the rescue had vet techs ready to meet them at the airport to assess them as well as a volunteer to handle each dog.

“We had a 24/7 medical clinic prepared to take them,” a review post from Monday read. “NOT NEEDED! The dogs were in remarkable shape! Once we finally got customs clearance. Volunteers were on the bay cutting ropes and ties to get the dogs out of their crates…in warp speed!

“Now picture 20 dogs in their crates for almost 5 days! They were covered in their own waste. The smell was incredible! But our volunteers jumped in and helped bathe each dog at the one spigot that was there. Backs hurt, knees were sore…but all the dogs were clean when they left for their new homes.

“Last, but most definitely NOT LEAST the 20 heavy and cumbersome crates has to be broken down and CLEANED!!! Bet you can picture what those looked like. ESPECIALLY since each crate had a red felt cloth glued to the bottom!!! Our volunteers were beyond amazing.”

But the end result, a parade of happy dogs looking forward to their new lives, was a sight to behold.

“After all they’d been through…out they came as Goldens are,” the post continued. “Joyful, tags wagging…kisses given. OMG what a joy to see! What an incredible undertaking. What an incredible undertaking!”

Photos and video from the event show happy, waggy goldens embracing their freedom with enthusiasm.

“This is the happiest day in 2020 for me,” tearful new owner Katie Brown said. “The fact that we’ve been waiting so long for these dogs to arrive, it’s been such a long journey, and to have her here, it means everything. It truly is making our year.”

“We can’t thank you enough for making this possible,” another new owner commented on the rescue’s post. “We didn’t know what to expect but he was affectionate and playful from the very second we met. Grateful to have him in our family!”

