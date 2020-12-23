https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-shining-light-in-dark-times-d-c-mayor-declares-christmas-eve-2020-dr-anthony-s-fauci-day

Democratic District Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed on Wednesday that Dec. 24, 2020, will be “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” to honor his birthday.

“In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, ‘Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day’ in Washington, DC,” Bowser tweeted. “We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

“Dr. Fauci has been a hero to our nation during this incredibly difficult year, working tirelessly to save lives and guide our nation’s response to and recovery from the pandemic,” Bowser said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to count him among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. I issue this honor on behalf of all Washingtonians in gratitude and recognition of Dr. Fauci’s service to our nation and our city.”

Fauci has lived in the District of Columbia with his wife since 1977, according Bowser’s proclamation, which also lauds him as “a shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in their government.”

Fauci faced allegations of wanting to “cancel” Christmas after he seemingly advised Americans to follow his example by not gathering with family over the holidays. “The Christmas holiday is a special holiday for us because Christmas Eve is my birthday,” he told The Washington Post. “And Christmas Day is Christmas Day. And [my daughters] are not going to come home … That’s painful. We don’t like that. But that’s just one of the things you’re going to have to accept as we go through this unprecedented challenging time.”

Fauci later claimed his comments were misunderstood, telling Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer that any accusations that he intended to cancel Christmas were “nonsense.”

The full text of Bowser’s proclamation reads:

DR. ANTHONY S. FAUCI DAY December 24, 2020 WHEREAS, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984; and WHEREAS, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Fauci has worked to promote public health and spearheaded efforts to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases; and WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci has advised six Presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues; and WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci has been a leading voice as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force where he has helped to coordinate the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci has been a shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in their government; and WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci and his wife Christine are longtime residents of Washington, DC, having called the Wesley Heights neighborhood in Ward 3 their home since 1977; and WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci is a die-hard Washington Nationals fan and threw the inaugural ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at Nationals Park; and WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci will continue his critical service to the nation during these difficult times as a chief medical advisor in the incoming Biden Administration: NOW, THEREFORE, I, THE MAYOR OF WASHINGTON, DC, do hereby proclaim December 24, 2020 as DR. ANTHONY S. FAUCI DAY in Washington, DC, and encourage all Washingtonians to join me in wishing him the happiest of birthdays.

