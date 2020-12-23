https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/acting-secretary-department-defense-chris-miller-thanks-vp-pence-efforts-complex-military-operation-history/
Acting Secretary of the Department of Defense thanks Vice President Mike Pence for his efforts with complex military operation?
Acting Secretary of the Department of Defense, Chris Miller shared this:
I just want to personally thank you. We’ve been through some stuff. We’ve gone through some of the most complex military operations this country has ever conducted…
The greatest military sting you never heard of
Or have you? pic.twitter.com/4kt8iPLc4p
— re5iGaM (@re5iGam) December 19, 2020
What does this mean? Is Miller referring to the recent work by the military in obtaining a vaccine for the China coronavirus? Is this the most complex military operation in the history of the country?
(hat tip theDonald.win)