Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) took a drastically different position Tuesday than her Democrat colleagues following President Trump’s demand for Congress to resend him a bill with greater relief for the American people in the form of higher stimulus checks, proclaiming he is “literally trying to burn this country down.”

Speaking to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Klobuchar blasted President Trump’s remarks on the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government spending bill, which both chambers passed on Monday.

The president criticized the bill for giving billions in foreign aid while allotting a “ridiculously low” $600 to Americans in the form of individual stimulus checks.

The coronavirus relief bill released Monday includes $250 million in investment aid for the Palestinians and for encouraging Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. https://t.co/xSe4iV8I53 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 21, 2020

Trump asked lawmakers to increase the number to $2,000.

“It is the second biggest stimulus in the history of America and for him to turn this down, obviously we have the votes to override his veto,” Klobuchar said, contending that Trump is “literally trying to burn this country down on his way out.”

She also described Trump’s actions as “an attack on our very democracy” and an “attack on every American.”

” People who are struggling to get by right now, out of work, whose unemployment, the unemployment is going to basically end the day after Christmas if this doesn’t pass,” she added:

Amy Klobuchar says Trump refusing to sign a bill that gives people next to nothing and wanting instead for people to receive $2k is an attack on every American. pic.twitter.com/Eoa6B4797R — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 23, 2020

“People who are out of work, people who need the help, the vaccine distribution is in this, $30 billion, these vaccines are not going to just parachute into a small town in the middle of Minnesota,” she explained, accusing Trump of “literally undermining our entire effort on testing and vaccine distribution” while describing the bill as a “hard-fought negotiation.”

“Of course you’re right, Democrats were pushing for more funds for the individual payments, but in the end, this was a negotiation, and he knows very well, we’re reaching the end here with the unemployment, with our small businesses can’t take it anymore,” she added:

However, Klobuchar’s reaction differs drastically from her progressive counterparts, who welcomed Trump’s request for an increase in stimulus checks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Democrats were “ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent,” while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) added that he is “in”:

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020

I’m in. Whaddya say, Mitch? Let’s not get bogged down with ideological offsets and unrelated items and just DO THIS! The American people deserve it. @senatemajldr https://t.co/L1b5rUkc7h — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 23, 2020

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries and lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it,” Trump said in the Tuesday address, asking Congress to also rid the bill of “wasteful and unnecessary items.”

