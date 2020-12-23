https://justthenews.com/government/local/andrew-yang-files-paperwork-run-new-york-city-mayor?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate who ran a campaign centered on a universal basic income for every American, has filed paperwork to open a mayoral campaign account, according to the Campaign Finance Board.

The official movement follows weeks of speculation that Yang was discussing a potential bid with city leaders. Though, the filing does imply Yang’s candidacy, he is not expected to announce anything officially until next month.

In recent polls, Yang bested other potential mayoral candidates in the field — specifically Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Yang will bring significant name recognition to the race, though he has no formal experience in city politics, which will doubtlessly be something his opponents use against him.

According to people close to Yang, his signature proposal of $1,000 a month going to everyone in the country above the age of 18, will remain an element of his mayoral bid — though modified to suit the city’s budget and be applied on a municipal level.

