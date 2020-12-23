https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/yang-newyorkcity-mayor/2020/12/23/id/1002957

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is running to become mayor of New York City.

The city’s Campaign Finance Board confirmed to the New York Daily News on Wednesday that Yang registered his campaign.

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling and sponsored by Education Reform Now Advocacy New York and released Monday had Yang leading the mayoral field with 17 percent of respondents. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams placed second, one percentage point behind Yang per The Hill.

“It makes it more difficult for [Citigroup executive ] Ray McGuire because now you have two finance guys,” Fordham University political scientist Citigroup executive Christina Greer said of Yang’s candidacy. “He has a lot of name recognition so it makes it more difficult for people without that.”

Yang, a 45-year-old entrepreneur, became widely known during the 2020 Democratic primary season in which he called for universal basic income. That would be accomplished, he said, by giving $1,000 monthly to every American over 18, with no strings attached. He envisioned the plan being funded by taxing companies benefiting from automation.

The mayoral primary election will be on June 22. As of Tuesday, at least 35 people had filed paperwork with the finance board to run for mayor.

Other mayoral candidates include city Comptroller Scott Stringer, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s former legal adviser Maya Wiley, former HUD secretary Shaun Donovan, and City Councilman Ron Menchaca.

