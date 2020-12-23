https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/anti-trump-georgia-election-official-catches-woman-trying-vote-illegally-using-home-address/

Georgia Elections official Gabriel Sterling has attacked Trump and Republicans for claiming the November Georgia election was fraudulent.

Now this: Sterling filed an official challenge stating that a woman has tried to vote illegally from his home address.

The woman I bought my home from over 2 yrs ago trying to vote from it absentee 1/5. I’ve filed official challenge to stop her from casting an apparently illegal vote. https://t.co/V8KzuWBuYL #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 22, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Drops a Bomb on The War Room – Says Arizona Lawmakers will Likely Vote Wednesday to Certify President Trump as Winner

The Fulton Elections Board has acted and stated that my challenge to the qualifications of the woman attempting to vote from the house I purchased from her 2 years ago meets probable cause. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) December 22, 2020

Fox5 Atlanta reported:

Sterling says voting records show Meron Fissha requested and returned an absentee ballot in the November general election. But, she wasn’t living in the house listed on her voting records. Gabriel Sterling’s house.

Here is a clip of him attacking Trump and the GOP from December 1st:



Sterling also had a history of anti-Trump social media posts:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on this:

In February 2016 Sterling tweeted out that Trump must be stopped!

And in April 2016 Gabriel Sterling admitted he was #NeverTrump

If it happened to an elections official, how many other times has it happened?

Will Gabriel Sterling admit that the November election in Georgia was rife with fraud?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

