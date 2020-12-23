http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-jUsOLGV7dE/

Elon Musk claimed this week that he once offered to sell Tesla to Apple CEO Tim Cook for a fraction of the company’s current value. Musk offered the story in response to a report that claims that Apple is aiming to produce self-driving cars by 2024.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk is divulging secrets about his alleged attempt to sell Tesla to Apple. According to Musk’s version of events, Cook refused to take the meeting.

“During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value),” Musk wrote in a tweet. “He refused to take the meeting.”

The alleged offer would have taken place in 2018 during Tesla’s struggles to produce its Model 3 line. Breitbart News reported in December 2018 that former employees had accused Musk of “rage firings,” a practice during Model 3 production in which Musk would reportedly terminate employees over small mistakes or no mistake at all.

Musk was not the first person to urge Cook to purchase Tesla on behalf of Apple. In 2015, a shareholder encouraged Apple’s executives to purchase the electric car company. The suggestion was partially met with laughter from those in attendance.

“Quite frankly, I’d like to see you guys buy Tesla,” the shareholder said at the time.

Despite the company’s uncertain status in 2018, Elon Musk’s company has achieved success in the market. The company, which is currently worth more than $600 billion, was added to the S&P 500 Index on Monday.

