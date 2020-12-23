https://www.lifezette.com/2020/12/ayanna-pressley-member-of-aocs-squad-calls-for-incarcerated-to-be-prioritized-for-vaccine/
About The Author
Related Posts
Feel Good Video of the Month — Must Watch All 5 EXPLOSIVE Minutes: Buffalo Gym Patriots Force Out Cuomo’s Goon Squad: ‘TAKE YOUR COMMIE SH*T ELSEWHERE!’
November 21, 2020
Floyd Mayweather to Black Athletes: Stop Mocking Nate Robinson Over Brutal Knockout
November 30, 2020
Christian Research Group: US ‘Moving Toward Elimination of Biblical Worldview as Cornerstone of Society’
November 14, 2020
Incredible Proof for Why You Should Have Faith in the Bible
December 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy