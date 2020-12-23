https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/dc-mayor-proclaims-christmas-eve-as-dr-anthony-fauci-day/
In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC.
We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020
