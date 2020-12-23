https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-covid-first-priority-second-priority-and-third-priority?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrat Joe Biden says controlling the coronavirus will be “the first priority, the second priority and the third priority” of an administration.

Biden made the statement in a phone interview Wednesday with New York Times reporters.

He said his goal is to “bring down the spread (of the virus) and bring down the death rate.

Biden has said since his presidential campaign that controlling the virus, which has surged around the world in recent months, is a top priority. He received a recently FDA-approved virus vaccine earlier this week.

In The Times interview, the former vice president also called the new infection rate “staggering” and projected the death toll will be “incredibly high” by late January.

Biden has already said that if certified as president next month he will urge Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office.

