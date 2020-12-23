https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/22/biden-vows-to-give-congress-his-plan-for-what-comes-next-on-coronavirus-early-next-year/

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that he plans to send his new plan for “what comes next” on coronavirus to Congress shortly after being sworn into office in January.

Biden stressed throughout his Christmas address to the nation the need for additional coronavirus aid despite Congress’ recently passed stimulus package, which he called a “step in the right direction.”

“There’s a lot more work to do. Early next year, I’m going to put forward to the Congress my plans for what comes next,” he stated.

“There will be no time to waste in taking the steps we need to turn this crisis around. My administration will start to do this, its part, on our first day in office with masking requirements, a new strategy for testing, accelerated protection, protective gear. We’re going to challenge Congress and the American people to step up immediately as well to do their part,” Biden continued. (RELATED: Biden Takes Coronavirus Vaccine On Camera — ‘This Is Just The Beginning’)

Biden further outlined the four specific areas his plan will address. Bankrolling the distribution effort for approved coronavirus vaccines, helping the millions of families out of work due to the pandemic — including rent and mortgage relief — economic aid and personal protective equipment for small businesses and creating new jobs.

“You have a different team in town. I’m not going to villainize the opposition, but I’m going to stand and say this is what we got to do because they know it,” he continued. “It’s not like I’m saying ‘what we want to do is we want to make sure that we are going to sign a new trade agreement with “A,” “B” or “C.”‘ This is life and death.”

