https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidens-education-sec-choice-helped-oversee-curriculum-influenced-by-critical-race-theory

Joe Biden’s choice for Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, the current Connecticut commissioner of education, helped oversee curricula for high school students to be implemented in fall 2022 that is influenced by “critical race theory.”

As The Washington Free Beacon noted, Connecticut requires a course in African-American, Puerto Rican and Latino studies. The Connecticut Mirror reported on December 2:

Connecticut high schools will now be required to offer a course in African American, Black, Latino and Puerto Rican studies after the state Board of Education unanimously approved its implementation on Wednesday. The new curriculum will be offered as a full-year elective for students, but the board is hoping that with enough momentum, it could expand and be required for all students.

Under “Learning Objectives,” the curricula states, “Analyze how race, power, and privilege influence group access to citizenship, civil rights, and economic power.”

Cardona stated: “Let’s not forget the connection between kids wanting to be in school and kids attending school. And when we see that our attendance rate with Black and Latino students is worse, when we see that our achievement outcomes or academic outcomes are disparate in Connecticut, we have to take real action. I think there’s equal benefit to students who are not Black and Latino to take this course. We hear about windows and doors, that curriculum serves as a window into other cultures. This is a window into another culture for many students.”

The Free Beacon reported:

An “expert review panel,” which was filled with educators who support critical race theory being taught in the classroom, had input on the curriculum. One reviewer, Glenn Singleton, founded an organization that teaches students that individualism, competition, politeness, the scientific method, planning for the future, and the nuclear family are “aspects and assumptions of white culture.” Stefanie Wager, another member of the review panel and president of the National Council for the Social Studies, said social studies should be used to combat racism.

The State Education Resource Center posted about the panel: “The Expert Review Panel is a combination of national and state level experts and researchers whose purpose is to review course deliverables as they are being developed, and provide critical feedback and relevant resources to the SERC Team in a timely manner.”

Under “Course Description” for the curriculum, one “essential question” asks, “What do African American, Black, Puerto Rican and Latino(a) histories reveal about the United States, its foundation, and how power is structured today?” Another statement: “This exploration will allow students to evaluate, and analyze false narratives of inferiority, in-humanity of African’s and Black people which are deeply ingrained in modern society world-wide.”

The Free Beacon added:

Hearing Youth Voices, a left-wing activist group that works to integrate “political education and theory” into public schools, helped develop the curriculum with Cardona. Hearing Youth Voices hosts a slew of diversity training sessions, including one that claims “capitalism is at the root of white supremacy, patriarchy, police brutality, the school-to-prison pipeline and so much more.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

