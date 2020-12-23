https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/MarshaBlackburn-Stimulus-Package-Democrats/2020/12/23/id/1002935

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Wednesday claimed that Democrats used the stimulus package that recently passed Congress as a way of creating a “pathway to socialism.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ripped the bill, which Congress passed earlier this month, and called to increase the direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

Blackburn, one of only six Republican senators to vote against the package, told Fox News’ “American’s Newsroom” that “I think it is fair to say that President Trump fully understands the best economic stimulus is a job, and there is a lot in this bill that gets in the way of economic recovery.”

The senator claimed that the current bill Democrats “have come at us with is a climate change-embracing, illegal immigration-empowering, lobbyist wish list, which is their pathway to socialism, which they think is going to be their time to permanently change this country.”

She added, “The bill is an insult to injury for millions of Americans who are still out of work and still need relief. And the president is right about this. The priorities are wrong, and the Democrats’ priority is power and control. It is not about helping people, which is what we have tried to do for months.”

Blackburn said, “If this was about getting more money to individuals who are unemployed, the Democrats could have voted for this when we had it on the floor in July or September or twice in October, in November. They voted no. It would have made a difference.”

